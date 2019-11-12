Postcard from Seville

AL—

It’s hot. We’re exhausted but we walk all day anyway. Scottie and Nelly figured out that if they whine enough, they can ride on my shoulders. Charlie can order food by himself—in Spanish—almost.

The kids are all so big now. They miss you more than they understand.

Hannah

BIO: Hannah Berman is a Brooklyn-based writer currently in her junior year at Wesleyan University. You can check out more of her work on Medium or at hannah-berman.com.