Postcard from Seville

by Sarah Leamy
November 12, 2019
Leave a comment
Destinations, postcards, spain, travels

AL—

It’s hot. We’re exhausted but we walk all day anyway. Scottie and Nelly figured out that if they whine enough, they can ride on my shoulders. Charlie can order food by himself—in Spanish—almost.

The kids are all so big now. They miss you more than they understand.

Hannah

 

BIO: Hannah Berman is a Brooklyn-based writer currently in her junior year at Wesleyan University. You can check out more of her work on Medium or at hannah-berman.com.

Keep Reading! Submit! Inspire Others…

If you enjoy these travel stories, please donate $1 or more… We’re committed to remaining advert-free and so your support makes all the difference. Thanks again.

$1.00

Posted by

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.