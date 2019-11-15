Postcard: The River

Gina,

The boat stopped at a village. We wanted to see, maybe engage, find a connection. But we only have minutes not months. The thought of this being a human zoo weighs heavy on us. I paused and watched the mighty Mekong surging past, carrying men and memories away.

Bio: Paul Atkinson is currently living in Adelaide, Australia. Having worked as an engineer for 25 years, Paul completed a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging in 2017. His photographic interests are diverse, ranging from portraiture and candid shots of people to landscapes and nature with a significant sojourn into street photography.