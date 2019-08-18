Elevación by Jane Hall

Balloon, or in Spanish,
globo
Words with round vowels, wide eyes, open mouths
Fragile tissue paper planets illuminate the night sky
Ooohs when they ascend celestially
Oh-ohs when they sizzle and sink onto a red tile roof
Crowds alive with the pulchritude and peril of
Cantoya Fest, Pátzcuaro, Michoacán
México.
BIO: A student in the MFA Creative Writing program at Hamline University, Jane Hall divides her time between the American Midwest and the mountains of central México. She writes in all genres, often about the difficult and delightful ways that cultures collide.
