Elevación by Jane Hall

by Sarah Leamy
August 18, 2019
mexico, postcards, travels
Balloon, or in Spanish,
globo
Words with round vowels, wide eyes, open mouths
Fragile tissue paper planets illuminate the night sky
Ooohs when they ascend celestially
Oh-ohs when they sizzle and sink onto a red tile roof
Crowds alive with the pulchritude and peril of
Cantoya Fest, Pátzcuaro, Michoacán
México.
kids
BIO: A student in the MFA Creative Writing program at Hamline University, Jane Hall divides her time between the American Midwest and the mountains of central México. She writes in all genres, often about the difficult and delightful ways that cultures collide.

Sarah Leamy is a freelance writer, a novelist, and cartoonist. She is a MFA student at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is on the editorial team at Upstreet, Hunger Mountain, and Wanderlust-Journal. She is currently writing a collection of short stories as well as a novel called Buzzed, Busted, and Broke. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. Sarah lives in Vermont.

