Lost in Translation by Krista Tibbs

by Sarah Leamy
August 17, 2019
Leave a comment
Destinations, postcards, Scotland, travels

Postcard: 

Hey K2,
Met a little English couple 4 hours from Invermoriston. They mentioned a café a mile up the trail. Yay for
me, who had 3 cups of tea, 2 juices, and no facilities since breakfast. Hiked 3 more miles before reaching
this “cafe” of which they spoke.
Cheers,
K1
Bio: Krista Tibbs is the author of two novels and a book of short stories: “The Neurology of Angels”, “Uncertainty Principles”, and “Reflections and Tails”. Walking Scotland’s Great Glen Way made her thankful for moleskin. And Icy Hot. And ibuprofen.
Posted by

Sarah Leamy is a freelance writer, a novelist, and cartoonist. She is a MFA student at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is on the editorial team at Upstreet, Hunger Mountain, and Wanderlust-Journal. She is currently writing a collection of short stories as well as a novel called Buzzed, Busted, and Broke. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. Sarah lives in Vermont.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.