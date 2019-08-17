Lost in Translation by Krista Tibbs

Postcard:
Hey K2,
Met a little English couple 4 hours from Invermoriston. They mentioned a café a mile up the trail. Yay for
me, who had 3 cups of tea, 2 juices, and no facilities since breakfast. Hiked 3 more miles before reaching
this “cafe” of which they spoke.
Cheers,
K1
Bio: Krista Tibbs is the author of two novels and a book of short stories: “The Neurology of Angels”, “Uncertainty Principles”, and “Reflections and Tails”. Walking Scotland’s Great Glen Way made her thankful for moleskin. And Icy Hot. And ibuprofen.