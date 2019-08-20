Venice via Haiku

by Sarah Leamy
August 20, 2019
Kelly Westhoff: Photos/Postcards

fullsizeoutput_37de

 

fullsizeoutput_3831

 

fullsizeoutput_3838

 

fullsizeoutput_3846

BIO: Kelly Westhoff writes essays and haiku. Her essays have appeared in Motherwell, The Star Tribune, Minnesota Bride, GoNomad, and more. Her haiku have been published in Mineral Journal and St. Paul Almanac. She lives in Minneapolis, but the twenty-plus stamps in her passport attest to her love of travel. Learn more about her work at KellyWesthoff.comand follow her haiku on Instagram @KellyWesthoffWrites.

 

Sarah Leamy is a freelance writer, a novelist, and cartoonist. She is a MFA student at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is on the editorial team at Upstreet, Hunger Mountain, and Wanderlust-Journal. She is currently writing a collection of short stories as well as a novel called Buzzed, Busted, and Broke. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. Sarah lives in Vermont.

