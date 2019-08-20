Venice via Haiku

Kelly Westhoff: Photos/Postcards
BIO: Kelly Westhoff writes essays and haiku. Her essays have appeared in Motherwell, The Star Tribune, Minnesota Bride, GoNomad, and more. Her haiku have been published in Mineral Journal and St. Paul Almanac. She lives in Minneapolis, but the twenty-plus stamps in her passport attest to her love of travel. Learn more about her work at KellyWesthoff.comand follow her haiku on Instagram @KellyWesthoffWrites.
