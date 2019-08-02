Tundra Dawn by Denise Merat

by Sarah Leamy
August 2, 2019
A small band of scarlet pushes

up against blue dark horizon,

a slow reversal –  one minute less

than yesterday.

 

Shuffling into slippers,

I slide on my long, black woolen coat

and wrap my scarf against the chill,

snug about my neck.

In late August, light is too quick a shadow.

Stepping out to watch the morning sun progress,

my breath and coffee share steam.

The Arctic is damn cold at 5 am.

 

With luck, tundra rouge and tawny colors will linger till mid-September.

Fireweed bursts in fuchsia puff, wild berries ripen

and tundra cotton dot the fields of permafrost,

tufted stars scattered upon miles of scrappy meadow.

 

Silence broke only

by Eider geese, Ptarmigan,

dark-eyed Junco and snow bunting

nipping marsh pond grass to fuel migration.

A fog bank drifts towards town from sea.

I close my eyes and breathe sharp wind.

The last of summer quickening.

 

Denise Merat, MFA, is a graduate of Vermont College of Fine Arts, 2019.

 

Posted by

Sarah Leamy is a freelance writer, a novelist, and cartoonist. She is a MFA student at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is on the editorial team at Upstreet, Hunger Mountain, and Wanderlust-Journal. She is currently writing a collection of short stories as well as a novel called Buzzed, Busted, and Broke. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. Sarah lives in Vermont.

