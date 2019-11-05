Postcards: Alone in Matera

Warren:

For 14 hours, I was angry that you didn’t come with me. I got to Matera, tired and hungry during siesta. The desk clerk bartered food in exchange for practicing English. At Le Botteghe, a handsome young man, fed me for two hours sharing a translation book.

Caio!

Brenda

BIO: Brenda Wilson wrote, ‘I’ve traveled to India and all over Europe with my favorite place being the Amalfi Coast. I have an MFA in Creative Writing from Queens University, Charlotte, NC. My short stories have been published in The Maryland Review and Boundoff. I was a finalist in the “Reynolds Price Short Fiction Contest” and also Ebony Magazine’s, “Gertrude Johnson Williams Literary Contest”. My novel, A Cakewalk to Memphis, was a Quarterfinalist in the 2011 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Contest.’