Postcards: Alone in Matera

by Sarah Leamy
November 5, 2019
Warren:

For 14 hours, I was angry that you didn’t come with me. I got to Matera, tired and hungry during siesta.  The desk clerk bartered food in exchange for practicing English. At Le Botteghe, a handsome young man, fed me for two hours sharing a translation book.

Caio!

Brenda

BIO: Brenda Wilson wrote, ‘I’ve traveled to India and all over Europe with my favorite place being the Amalfi Coast. I have an MFA in Creative Writing from Queens University, Charlotte, NC. My short stories have been published in The Maryland Review and Boundoff. I was a finalist in the “Reynolds Price Short Fiction Contest” and also Ebony Magazine’s, “Gertrude Johnson Williams Literary Contest”. My novel, A Cakewalk to Memphis, was a Quarterfinalist in the 2011 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Contest.’

Posted by

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

