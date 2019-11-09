Pilgrimage by Julie Stielstra

by Sarah Leamy
November 9, 2019
I left the ashes today. Walked the 3 miles up from Assisi to Francis’s hermitage. Dug a spot in the woods on the hill under ivy and ferns, and read all the names out loud. Cats, dogs, horses…Francis will have to look after them for us now.

BIO: Julie wrote, My previous fiction has appeared in Zahir Tales, Potomac Review, New Plains Review, Bellevue Literary Review, and as a 7-story eChapbook (Protected Contact and Other Stories) by WordRunner Press. My historical novel, Pilgrim, (in which Francis of Assisi makes an appearance), was named the winner of Minerva Rising’s 2016 novella contest. Meadowlark Books will be releasing my youth novel, Opulence, Kansas, later this year.

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

