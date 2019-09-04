Prince Edward Island Postcard

by Sarah Leamy
September 4, 2019
Dear Younger Version of Myself:

 

I’m writing you from Green Gables to let you know that someday, your dream of visiting here will come true. But you’ll feel an odd sense of disappointment that you won’t want to admit. Nothing is ever quite as we imagine it ourselves.

 

Love,

Me

 

BIO: Julie A. Sellers is an Associate Professor of Spanish at Benedictine College, and she is also a Federally Certified Court Interpreter (English/Spanish). A native of Kansas, Julie has travelled extensively in Latin America and Spain.

 

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

