Prince Edward Island Postcard

Dear Younger Version of Myself:

I’m writing you from Green Gables to let you know that someday, your dream of visiting here will come true. But you’ll feel an odd sense of disappointment that you won’t want to admit. Nothing is ever quite as we imagine it ourselves.

Love,

Me

BIO: Julie A. Sellers is an Associate Professor of Spanish at Benedictine College, and she is also a Federally Certified Court Interpreter (English/Spanish). A native of Kansas, Julie has travelled extensively in Latin America and Spain.

Keep Reading! If you enjoy these stories, please donate $1.

