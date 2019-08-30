Carolina Coast by Hugh Findlay

Photos:

Surf fisherman in chair – Topsail Beach NC. Fishing is hard work!

Sunset branch closeup – sunset at Surf City NC. Facing west over the intracoastal.

Boat & dock – Ocracoke NC. Shot taken with an old Blackberry.

Under the pier – Wrightsville Beach NC. Coolest spot on the beach.

BIO: Hugh Findlay lives in Durham, NC, and would rather be caught fishing. He drives a little red MG, throws darts on Tuesdays, reads and writes a lot, dabbles in photography and makes a pretty good gumbo.

