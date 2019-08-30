Carolina Coast by Hugh Findlay

by Sarah Leamy
August 30, 2019
Photos:

  • Surf fisherman in chair – Topsail Beach NC. Fishing is hard work!
  • Sunset branch closeup – sunset at Surf City NC. Facing west over the intracoastal.
  • Boat & dock – Ocracoke NC. Shot taken with an old Blackberry.
  • Under the pier – Wrightsville Beach NC. Coolest spot on the beach.

6B641480-602D-4528-9C6B-C083B09FF690

 

21D6780C-B92C-488C-8A25-AD420A803C7C

 

CC2CC412-95D5-4E98-9697-0693E0EAB8B2

 

0D3F1020-27A3-429E-8979-E6207E052ACF

 

BIO: Hugh Findlay lives in Durham, NC, and would rather be caught fishing. He drives a little red MG, throws darts on Tuesdays, reads and writes a lot, dabbles in photography and makes a pretty good gumbo.

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

