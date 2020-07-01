Trinity Quartet

Sarah Leamy

Schyler Sanks

Beginning with “Trinity”, we see three brightly colored houses under a clear sky – a great first impression and representation of what it’s like to first arrive. Cool, crisp, and light.

Sanks_2_Distance

However, the weather in Trinity can turn on a dime, with fog rolling in so thick that it eats the whole town and you’ll have trouble finding your car. Distance gives us a sense of this side of Trinity. Nonetheless, we persevere and explore further.

Sanks_3_The_Shack

The Shack and The Door are the further explorations of Trinity’s dark, gloomy alter ego. The Shack is rather uninviting but we find inside The Door which has an ominous gravity – it oozes curiosity. We want to step through.

Sanks_4_The_Door

BIO: Schyler Sanks is a landscape photographer based in Laurel, Maryland. A pencil pushing engineer by day, he finds a creative outlet in photography at all other times. His favorite shots feature remote areas, which happen to coincide with vacation spots he, his wife, and son visit. More of his work can be found at www.schylersanks.com and www.instagram.com/_schyler

Keep Reading! Submit! Inspire Others…

If you enjoy these travel stories, please donate $5… We’re committed to remaining advert-free and so your support makes all the difference. Thanks again.

$5.00

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.