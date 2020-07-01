Trinity Quartet

Schyler Sanks

Beginning with “Trinity”, we see three brightly colored houses under a clear sky – a great first impression and representation of what it’s like to first arrive. Cool, crisp, and light.

However, the weather in Trinity can turn on a dime, with fog rolling in so thick that it eats the whole town and you’ll have trouble finding your car. Distance gives us a sense of this side of Trinity. Nonetheless, we persevere and explore further.

The Shack and The Door are the further explorations of Trinity’s dark, gloomy alter ego. The Shack is rather uninviting but we find inside The Door which has an ominous gravity – it oozes curiosity. We want to step through.

BIO: Schyler Sanks is a landscape photographer based in Laurel, Maryland. A pencil pushing engineer by day, he finds a creative outlet in photography at all other times. His favorite shots feature remote areas, which happen to coincide with vacation spots he, his wife, and son visit. More of his work can be found at www.schylersanks.com and www.instagram.com/_schyler