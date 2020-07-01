Around the Few Blocks Nearby

Sarah Leamy

Alan Bern

Bern_1_grey_river_waves

The texture and movement of a dry trunk’s bark were filled with water. I kept only that part of this beautiful tree that conveyed that.

Bern_2_with_no_escape

Although I am finding humor in a simple fence dissolution, the relationship of tree and fence, both wooden, is rich. The vines, alive and dying also bring them together.

Bern_3_a_dance

Strong movement in both the diverse color palettes of tree and clouded sky caught my eye.The similarity in shapes worked against this though the space remained deep with the different foci.

Bern_4_tire_rock_feather

My neighborhood is not usually a place where one finds abandoned tires: I am highlighting that through a child’s game I still play to determine order. This is a poignant scene for me since I grew up in this same neighborhood.

Bern_5_slow_dry

This non-planter still holds this plant. This poor plant is not doing as well as it should, no doubt.

Alan Bern wrote, Photographs often capture and present moments. To collect these moments and for the great good health of body and mind, I take walks— yes, I walk my neighborhood streets— and capture moments with the camera on my phone. Snap snap. I regularly walk in my neighborhood where I’ve lived for 95% of my life. And, yes, it’s often awfully familiar, but there is always something new to see. Many are worthy of photographing. Snap snap.

Berkely, CA

BIO: Retired librarian Alan Bern is a photographer with awards for his poems and stories and is also a performer. Lines & Faces, his press: linesandfaces.com.

