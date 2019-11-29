Postcards: Cliff Face

Dad,

Do you remember the photos you showed me years ago, Ansel Adams in Yosemite? I said it wasn’t real, nothing is that perfect. Remember? I went there, stood looking, and still I’m not certain. Maybe it was in my mind. Maybe it’s no longer in yours. Do you remember?

BIO: Paul Atkinson is currently living in Adelaide, Australia. Having worked as an engineer for 25 years, Paul completed a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging in 2017. His photographic interests are diverse, ranging from portraiture and candid shots of people to landscapes and nature with a significant sojourn into street photography.