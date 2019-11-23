Postcard: The Track by Paul Atkinson

Carol,

The Hump Ridge Track is tough. Steep and very uneven in parts. There is no sound except what you bring. Thought I got lost more than once. Turn a corner, no more track. You’ve got to hunt for the Orange Triangle of Salvation, then you’re on your way again.

Paul

BIO: Paul is currently living in Adelaide, Australia. Having worked as an engineer for 25 years, Paul completed a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging in 2017. His photographic interests are diverse, ranging from portraiture and candid shots of people to landscapes and nature with a significant sojourn into street photography.

