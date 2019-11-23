Postcard: The Track by Paul Atkinson

by Sarah Leamy
November 23, 2019
Leave a comment
postcards, travels

Carol,

The Hump Ridge Track is tough. Steep and very uneven in parts. There is no sound except what you bring. Thought I got lost more than once. Turn a corner, no more track. You’ve got to hunt for the Orange Triangle of Salvation, then you’re on your way again.

Paul

BIO: Paul is currently living in Adelaide, Australia. Having worked as an engineer for 25 years, Paul completed a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging in 2017. His photographic interests are diverse, ranging from portraiture and candid shots of people to landscapes and nature with a significant sojourn into street photography.

Keep Reading! Submit! Inspire Others…

If you enjoy these travel stories, please donate $1 or more… We’re committed to remaining advert-free and so your support makes all the difference. Thanks again.

$1.00


submit

Posted by

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.