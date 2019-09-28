Travel Photos of Nepal by Brendan Praniewicz

by Sarah Leamy
September 28, 2019
This first photo is a yogi-shaman taken in the city of Kathmandu. The Shaman later tied a yellow bracelet around my arms and crushed flowers on my forehead for protection.

The second photo is at a Buddhist Temple and features a prayer wheels.

The third photo is a sun rise in the Himalayas and was taken at 12,000 feet.

Chitwan National Park held the famous elephant festival, and the photo features a baby elephant, with its parents, crossing a river.

The last photo is a rare picture of an endangered Asian rhino. The photo was taken on the back of an elephant.

BIO: Brendan Praniewicz “I have an MFA in Creative Writing from San Diego State. I’ve had work published in Watershed Review, Driftwood Press, Tiny Seed Journal, and Gold Man Review. I’ve also received 2nd place in the Del Mar Fair photography contest in 2019. I also study photography at Grossmont College. Two years ago, I was lucky to travel to Nepal. I went on a miraculous journey through the ancient city of Kathmandu, I went trekking through the Himalayas, and I also spent time at Chitwan National Park.”

If you have travel photos or personal essays to share, please send them in for consideration.

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports.

