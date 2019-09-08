Fields Ablaze by Melissa Franckowiak

by Sarah Leamy
September 8, 2019
Aunt Kathy and Uncle Jack,

Smoke coming in as seen from Wailea Beach. And Helicopters race to stop the residual smoke and hot spots from the blaze with buckets of water even days after the majority of it has been put out.

20190825_145345

 

BIO: Melissa Franckowiak is a practicing physician and an MFA student. She writes as Melissa Crickard at times, and has been published in Bird’s Thumb, Motherly, Mothers Always Write, The Intima: A Journal of Narrative Medicine, Fredericksburg Literary and Art Review, Rio Grand Review, Ghost Parachute, Traffic East, Nanny Magazine, Dark Ink Anthology, Curating Alexandria, Montana Mouthful, Wanderlust, and the anthology, Children of Zeus. She is the owner of a chatty Panama Amazon parrot and a lover of all things outdoors.

Website link: www.melissacrickard.com

Twitter: @melissacrickard

Melissa Franckowiak on Goodreads Wattpad: @technothrillers

Check out her contributor’s profile: https://wanderlust-journal.com/2019/05/26/melissa-franckowiak-profile/

 

 

Posted by

Sarah Leamy, MFA, is an award-winning author of both travel books and novels as well as a photographer, presenter, and a bit of a wanderer. She has lived in England, Germany, Spain, Guatemala and the Southwest of the US. She is the founder and editor of Wanderlust, a travel journal publishing international travel writing, photos and trip reports. Find out more at www.sarahleamy.com

