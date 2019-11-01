Postcard: To The American

It took a long time to meet you. Forty years ago, a faraway child imagining a chaotic empire of extraordinary danger. Now, alone in a subway, at night, my camera making me feel like a target.

You walked toward, past, and up. I exhaled.

BIO: Paul Atkinson is currently living in Adelaide, Australia. Having worked as an engineer for 25 years, Paul completed a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging in 2017. His photographic interests are diverse, ranging from portraiture and candid shots of people to landscapes and nature with a significant sojourn into street photography.