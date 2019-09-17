Mengistu’s Jacuzzi By Tej Rae

I live in a neighborhood where every big house comes with at least one jacuzzi, but no one has water to fill it. White enamel, curved edges, dotted with pairs of black spigots, big enough to fit three or four adults, with seats carved into the bottom. An electronic panel of options for how hard you want the pulse, run by one-phase wiring, which means you can’t even run two appliances at the same time, let alone guarantee that the bath you are about to dip your toe into won’t jolt you.

“We never use them,” said the Swedish woman who showed me hers, when I was house-hunting in May. She didn’t say why.

I arrived with my husband and two children in September. We are house-hunting, but even our rented, furnished apartment comes with one, that we never use.

There’s no water. The city supply is regularly cut. To refill your tank with water from a truck costs about 300 dollars a pop. At that price, even the US Ambassador isn’t using his jacuzzi –– though maybe the one from Qatar is. Even if you had water, the heaters that hang on the wall could never make enough hot. Also, the power goes off daily. If the baths were only smaller, they could be used.

I asked the rental agent, Hagos, a sweet, elderly man who is showing us all these jacuzzi-filled houses. Why have a big bath you can never fill?

He shrugged. It was like asking me why Americans snack so much. There are many long-standing cultural and economic forces at work that led to the phenomenon.

It’s just something we do, Hagos said. People like how they look in the house.

It’s not like there was once plentiful water and now there’s not. Ethiopians went from feudalism under the Emperor to Marxism under Mengistu to tribal federalism, all without significant gains in infrastructure. For the past year, they have a leader who is spooning out hope like their own Obama –– but there’s still no steady supply of water.

We wash our vegetables in bleach because they’ve been watered with sewage. The internet is turned off when the President feels that is in order. There are no emissions standards for the mostly pre-80s diesel-fueled cars, a toxic combination made from exorbitant car taxes and overpopulation that chokes the city daily. To live here is to be reminded, with each guava soaked in bleach, what human resourcefulness looks like.

I think about it all the time, I confessed to Hagos.

Then I remembered about crème brulée. I am lactose intolerant, and crème brulee is the one desert that makes me so ill I have to go to bed soon after eating it, the combination of heavy cream, egg yolks deadly to my stomach. But ask me what my favorite dessert is, and it’s always the one I can’t have.

Ira Glass once did a show on this. Hospitals around the world are full of people who can’t digest wheat but keep eating it regardless, he said.

I have only been in Ethiopia for two weeks, and I am sure that sooner of later, I will find someone who can unravel the jacuzzi fetish for me. The Italians left behind macchiatos, spaghetti, and maybe this completes the set. But I’m not sure I need the real answer. The bathtub that can never be filled is nothing more than aspiration itself, the part of all of us that looks to the future with unfounded optimism.

Some houses have four.

BIO: Tej Rae is a freelance writer currently based in Rome, working on her third novel. After teaching high school English for 15 years, she transitioned to journalism and fiction. Her publishing credits include The Washington Post, BBC Focus on Africa magazine, The National newspaper in UAE, YogaLife Middle East, The Wheelhouse Review, Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood, Eunoia Review, Romeing, Spittoon, and Fiction365, among others. http://tejrae.com

