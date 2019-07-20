Pick Your Poison by Gerard Sarnat

“When it rains, it pours.” – Leslie Salt commercial
bomb cyclone
pummelled New England,
whipping the east coast with snow and bitter cold,
waves crashed over sundry houses in Massachusetts.
Boston had the highest tides in almost forty years —
which flooded a subway station next to its Aquarium.
Pipes cracked from New Jersey down to North Carolina.
Florida’s iguanas found themselves stunned to death.
Reckoning with storm rages and whims and remains,
schools shut for more than a million kids, homeless
shelters overflowed, roadways and airports went kaput.
At the same time on the west coast, it is 66 degrees
in Northern California where I take notes plus photos
as a Marshal from the Woodside Fire Protection District
walks the property to instruct us what do out in parched
redwood forest tinder on the San Andreas Fault’s epicenter.
What to do during the dry winter when gusts built up here
on Windy Hill where needles/ leaves blow in like embers
onto our cedar deck and still partially shake roof, then tall
fluffy vegetation and wild oaks near our wood cabin catch:
bottomline:$100,000’s work before retrofits for The Big One.
Now I ponder if fracturing a hip on Manhattan’s icy streets
is preferable to constant fear of conflagrations or earthquakes?
BIO: Gerard Sarnat is a poet, physician, executive, academic and social activist. Gerry is an MD who’s built and staffed homeless and prison clinics as well as a Stanford professor and healthcare CEO. Currently Gerry is devoting energy/ resources to work with internationally known and recognized leaders addressing global warming.